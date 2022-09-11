Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

