Kineko (KKO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $111.00

Kineko (KKO) traded up 1,357.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Kineko has a market cap of $153,072.27 and $111.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 588.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko (KKO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. The official website for Kineko is kineko.io. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

