King DAG Hits Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $3,177.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

