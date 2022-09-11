Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Kingsoft Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

