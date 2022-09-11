Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

