Kishu Inu One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Kishu Inu has a market cap of $49.15 million and $2.03 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Kishu Inu Coin Profile

Kishu Inu (KISHU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2021. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

