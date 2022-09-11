KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $710,584.00

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $710,584.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.