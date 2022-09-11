Knekted (KNT) Price Up 3,436.5% Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (KNT) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 3,436.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $38,648.99 and $9.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net.

Buying and Selling Knekted

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information.Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

