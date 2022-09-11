Know Labs, Inc. Prices IPO at $2.00 Per Share (KNW)

Know Labs, Inc. (KNW) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $2.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Know Labs, Inc. generated $4.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $14.5 million. The company has a market cap of $93.7 million.

Boustead Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Know Labs, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an NYSE-American uplisting from the OTCQB, where the stock trades under the symbol “KNWN” and its last reported sale price on Aug. 31, 2022, was $2.05. The assumed price for the public offering/NYSE-American uplisting is $2.00 per share.) Know Labs is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies which, when paired with our artificial intelligence, or AI, deep learning platform, are capable of uniquely identifying and measuring almost any material or analyte using electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify and measure the unique “signature” of said materials or analytes. We call these our “Bio-RFID™” technology platform when pertaining to radio and microwave spectroscopy, and “ChromaID” technology platform when pertaining to optical spectroscopy. The data obtained with our biosensor technology is analyzed with our trade secret algorithms which are driven by our AI deep learning platform. There are a significant number of analytes in the human body that relate to health and wellness. Our focus is upon those analytes relating to human health, the identification of which provide diagnostic information and require, by their nature, clearance by the United States Food and Drug Administration. (Incorporated in Nevada) The first applications of our Bio-RFID technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. It will provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, clearance prior to its introduction to the market, which we plan to pursue. The addressable market for a non-invasive blood glucose monitor is very large and includes, globally, not only the approximately 450 million individuals suffering from diabetes, but the more than one billion individuals with pre-diabetes. We are currently undertaking internal development work on potential products for the commercial marketplace. We have announced the development of our non-invasive glucose monitor and our desire to obtain FDA clearance for the marketing of this product. We have also announced the engagement of a manufacturing partner we will work with to bring this product to market. We will make further announcements regarding our products as development, testing, manufacturing, and regulatory approval work progresses. *Note: “We have generated minimal revenue from product sales … and we have incurred net losses since inception. For the year ended Sept. 30, 2021, we had a net loss of $25.36 million ($25,360,213), compared with a net loss of $13.56 million ($13,562,641) the year ended Sept. 30, 2020,” the prospectus says. **Note: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, revenue from digital asset sales was $4.36 million ($4,360,000) as compared to $0 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning platform has generated revenue from digital asset sales of $4,360,000 from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. **Note: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we had a net loss of $14.5 million, compared with a net loss of $17.76 million for the same period in 2021. “.

Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and has 15 employees. The company is located at 500 Union Street, Suite 810 Seattle, Washington 98101 and can be reached via phone at 206-903-1351 or on the web at http://www.knowlabs.co.

