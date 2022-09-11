Kobocoin (KOBO) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kobocoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $122,934.58 and $2.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EVERGREEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com.

Kobocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.