Kobocoin Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (KOBO)

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kobocoin has a market cap of $126,108.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin (CRYPTO:KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com.

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

