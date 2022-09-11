Koinos (KOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.99 Million

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Koinos has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $10,549.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Koinos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

KOIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.