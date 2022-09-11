KOK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.97 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and $6.97 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.