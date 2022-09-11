Kommunitas Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $382,385.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kommunitas Coin Profile

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

