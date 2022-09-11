Komodo (KMD) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00300001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00119721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,648,203 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

