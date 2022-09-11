Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $520,723.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.