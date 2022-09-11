Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

