Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €83.15 ($84.85) on Thursday. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.13.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

