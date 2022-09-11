KStarCoin (KSC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KStarCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin (KSC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KStarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KStarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.