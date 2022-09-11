KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $3.94 on Top Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00018084 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,882.21 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00770879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.