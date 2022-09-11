KUN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $997.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00018214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $7,882.07 and $997.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

