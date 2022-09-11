Kyber Network Crystal v2 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103.43 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00009462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $363.33 million and approximately $103.43 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

