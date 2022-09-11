Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.11

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.11 and traded as low as C$29.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.52, with a volume of 276,428 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

