LABS Group (LABS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,214.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $47,214.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LABS Group

LABS Group (LABS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

