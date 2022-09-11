LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $47,214.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LABS Group Profile

LABS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

