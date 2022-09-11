Lamden Price Tops $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $26,652.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

