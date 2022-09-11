Lanceria (LANC) Market Capitalization Hits $564,608.95

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $564,608.95 and approximately $9,944.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002034 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria (CRYPTO:LANC) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

