Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,406.84

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,406.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

