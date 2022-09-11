Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,406.84

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,406.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
