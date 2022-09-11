Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.75

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.75 and traded as low as $25.28. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2,427 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

