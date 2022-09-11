Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

LABP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

