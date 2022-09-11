Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Landos Biopharma Price Performance
LABP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
