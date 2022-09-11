Landshare (LAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,189.00

Landshare (LAND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $23,189.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,600 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,400 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

