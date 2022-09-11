Landshare (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,946.00

Landshare (LAND) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Landshare has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $40,946.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,600 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,985 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

