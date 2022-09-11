LCG (LCG) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCG coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About LCG

LCG (LCG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

