Leonicorn Swap Hits 1-Day Volume of $169,387.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market capitalization of $646,496.31 and approximately $169,387.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Profile

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,144,727 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leonicorn Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

