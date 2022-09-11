Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $92,256.78

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $92,256.78 and $121.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.04 or 0.08166478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00179469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00290105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00721616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00610044 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

