Lever Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94,086.91 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Lever Token has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Lever Token has a market cap of $94,086.91 and approximately $16,435.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

