LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Reaches $0.0002

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $19,366.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

