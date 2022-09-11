Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $216.91

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.91 and traded as low as $211.56. Li Ning shares last traded at $212.80, with a volume of 2,254 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.87.

Li Ning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.6896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

