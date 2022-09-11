Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

