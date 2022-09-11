Lido DAO Token Market Capitalization Reaches $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

