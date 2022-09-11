Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Head to Head Analysis

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 8.00 -$100.77 million ($0.18) -12.33 Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 265.99%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.61%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -11.80% -315.67% -36.28% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

