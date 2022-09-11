Lightning Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,095.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074885 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

