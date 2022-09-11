Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $154,714.28 and approximately $53.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

