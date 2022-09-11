Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $160,067.92 and $45.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.