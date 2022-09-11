Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

