Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
Limbach stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
