Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

