Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.60.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

LIN stock opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average is $302.00.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 981.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

