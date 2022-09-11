Liquity Trading Down 1.1% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $407,572.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,670,811 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

