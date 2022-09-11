Liquity USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $175.24 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,584,024 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

