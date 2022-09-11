Lisk (LSK) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $139.36 million and $5.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.